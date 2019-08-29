Oppo Reno 2: Pros, Cons, And X Factor

Pros

High-Resolution AMOLED Display

The Reno 2 sports a big 6.5-inch AMOLED panoramic screen that offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. With a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a FullView design with slim bezels on all sides, you can enjoy the content without any interruptions.

Besides, the display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protecting it from accidental drops and scratches. The display is quite vivid, though, it is slightly on the warmer side of color temperature in the default settings. But, you can adjust it as per your requirements manually.

There is also a ‘Night Shield' feature which is similar to the Reading Mode on other smartphones. This feature makes the display less straining on the eyes by controlling the blue light emissions.

Moreover, the high-resolution support allows for a crisp output and the images, videos, and texts are sharp. The brightness levels are optimum and you won't need to turn up the levels to the maximum while indoors. We still need to check its performance under direct sunlight but expect it deliver a legitimate performance.

In-Display Fingerprint Reader

Security is an utmost priority while using a smartphone. And in line with the current trend, the Oppo Reno 2 features an in-display fingerprint reader which is a G3 optical sensor. You can easily log your fingerprint from the settings tab.

Oppo claims that this sensor makes use of a more than one light filter which allows it to identify the differences in human skin and enhances the security.

In our brief testing, we found the reader to be quick and accurate. We will be giving feedback on the fingerprint reader's unlocking speed and accuracy in the coming days.

You can also use the standard Face Unlock feature, but keep this in mind that the pop-up selfie camera will have to do over shifts.

Capable Hardware And Software

Under the hood, the Reno 2 makes use of a Snapdragon 730G chipset which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 710 SoC seen on the first-generation Reno. It has been announced in a single 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration which is adequate for moderate and extensive tasks.

The handset is loaded with game-centric features such as Hyper Boost 2.0, Touch Boost 2.0 and Engine Boost 1.0. All these features should allow the handset to deliver high on gaming and we can expect a lag-free gaming experience. The device is TUV Rheinland certified.

This is a certification that tests that overall gaming performance along with the battery, signal strength, and screen performance.

The smartphone ships with an Android Pie OS topped with an upgraded Color OS 6.1 interface. The UI is similar to what we have seen on the previous-gen Reno smartphone.

There are gesture-based navigation modes for easy one-hand usage and Game Space feature where you can manage the gaming apps collectively. There is also a smart assistant feature which shows the important information on the home screen in the form of a card.

Decent Battery

The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery supported by the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology. This size of battery powers most of the handsets in the market that were launched recently, even the affordable ones.

We have not tested the battery extensively yet, but expect it to give a backup of over half a day with moderate usage. Moreover, the flash charge will help in a quick refuel. We will be testing the battery to its full potential in the coming days and will share the review.

Cons

Smudge Magnet

The Oppo Reno 2 is a good looking smartphone and features a gradient rear panel. While the back panel is protected by a 5th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass, it is quick in picking up fingerprints.

This is common in smartphones with a shimmering design. So, you will need to wrap the device in a case to protect it from getting dirty or carry a clean cloth if you wish to use it without a cover.

Hard To Use With A Single Hand

The Reno 2 has a big form factor (6.5-inch display) and in the brief period of usage, we found it slightly difficult to operate it with a single hand.

While scrolling or answering/receiving calls can be done with a single hand, it takes efforts to reach the corners. Moreover, it is a bit slippery which increases the chances of accidental drops when used with one hand.

Hybrid Slim Slot

The device ships with a hybrid microSD card slot which limits you from using dual-SIM and microSD card together. This means either you can use two SIM cards at a time or one SIM card and a microSD together.

While onboard storage of 256GB is sufficient, we would have appreciated if the company offered a dedicated microSD card slot as well.

The X Factor

Photography-Centric Smartphone

Oppo Reno 2 is a quad-camera smartphone with 5X hybrid zoom and 20X digital zoom. This makes it first offering by the company to sport this setup. The sensors include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The setup is aligned vertically at the center of the rear panel.

The cameras captured some good shots in the default settings and with sufficient lighting. There is also an Ultra Dark Mode 2.0 feature which can capture clear images in low-light scenarios. We briefly tested this feature and it did work well even without turning on the flashlight.

There is an Ultra Macro Shot feature as well which allows the camera to focus on minute details of an object within a close range. We are yet to test this feature in day-to-day life scenarios.

Apart from this, there are some other features in the mix as well such HDR, Panorama, Slow-Motion and bokeh. It can record 4K videos as well besides the standard 1080p and 720p videos.

Upfront, the device retains the shark fin pop-up selfie camera setup. It consists of a 16MP lens and as per the company, this module has a lifetime of over 300,000 times. The camera is claimed to slide out in 0.8 seconds, while we couldn't calculate the time, it is pretty fast.

Besides, it retracts automatically on detecting a fall. You can also capture portrait selfies and we found this feature to be good. The background blur doesn't look artificial and the camera does a fine job in distinguishing the object from the background.

Hit Or A Miss?

The Reno 2 is a no doubt well-packaged smartphone. It offers a big high-resolution display and a 4,000mAh battery making it suitable for multimedia consumption. The quad-camera module is packed with some good quality sensors and is loaded with features which make it a good photography smartphone.

And the mid-range chipset with Game Boost and Touch Boost should enhance the gaming experience. At an asking price of Rs. 36,990, the Reno 2 seems like a fair deal. However, we will be giving a final verdict in the coming days.