Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Announced – Price Starts From Rs. 29,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of rumors and speculations, Oppo announced the launch of three new Reno smartphones - Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. All these devices feature quad rear cameras with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a dedicated night mode feature. Besides these, there is VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support as well.

Like the other devices in the Reno series, the Reno 2 also features a shark-fin rising selfie camera module. However, the 2F and 2Z models have the usual pop-up camera module. All these new smartphones run the company's ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo Reno 2 Series Price And Availability

Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs. 36,990 and will go on sale starting from September 20. The pre-orders debut on September 10. The Oppo Reno 2Z is priced at Rs. 29,990 and will go on sale from September 6. And, its pre-orders are live starting from today. Finally, the Oppo Reno 2F will go on sale from November and there is no word regarding the price of the device. The company also launched the Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise canceling headphones for Rs. 7,990 and it will go on sale from September 6.

Launch Offers Of Oppo Reno 2 Phones

Oppo Reno 2 and Reno 2Z come with no cost EMI option with Bajaj Finserv card and 5% cashback for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users. Jio users will get 100% additional data with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid recharges. And, there is a 10% additiional discount on InstaCash. Those who purchase the device from e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart will get Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount, 10% instant discount on HDFC debit or credit cards and no cost EMI.

Oppo Reno 2 Specifications

Oppo Reno 2 flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It has a G3 optical in-display fingerprint sensor. There is Gorilla Glass 6 protection at the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the rear. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

There imaging aspects include a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, a tertiary 8MP wide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view and a fourth 2MP monochrome lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera within the shark-fin elevating camera module.

Oppo Reno 2F, Reno 2Z Specifications

Oppo Reno 2Z flaunts a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides. It gets the power from a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The imaging department includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor instead of the telephoto lens.

Oppo Reno 2F adorns similar specifications as the Reno 2Z. The difference is that the Reno 2F uses a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and supports 256GB storage space.

What We Think

These new Oppo smartphones have mid-range specifications and come with an attractive design and looks. All these goodies come at a relatively affordable pricing as compared to the premium offerings in the market. With quad cameras at the rear, these smartphones are expected to become best camera phones.

Best Mobiles in India