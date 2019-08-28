Oppo Reno 2 India Launch Scheduled For August 28 - How To Watch The Live Stream News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 2 series today in India. The company is launching the phone first in the Indian market and later on September 10, it will be launched in the Chinese market. The highlights of the Oppo Reno 2 are the shark fin rising selfie camera, quad-camera setup, and more. Apart from the Reno 2 the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. Oppo is going to live stream the entire launch event. Here are the details:

How To Watch Oppo Reno 2 Live Stream India Launch

The launch event of Oppo Reno 2 will kick off at 3 PM and live-streamed via Oppo's official YouTube channel. So far the company has managed to keep the pricing of the phone under the wraps. Oppo has also launched a teaser of the smartphone which confirmed that the Oppo Reno 2 will be available in Ocean Heart and Misty Powder color options.

Oppo Reno 2 Specifications

The company has confirmed that Oppo Reno 2 will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen is said to be protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Oppo has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. The Oppo Reno 2 could arrive with high-end gaming features like anti-cheat extensions, 25 per cent faster graphics rendering and optimized Wi-Fi. The smartphone is also said to launch with integrated Game Boost 3.0, and HDR10 gaming support. You can also expect the Neural Processing Unit which will be responsible for improving modes like Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode.

According to the leaks, the smartphone will feature a quad cameras setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera + 13MP +8MP and 2MP sensors along with an LED flash. There is no information available about the front camera so far. Let's see what Oppo is going to bring to the tables this time.

