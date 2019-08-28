ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 2 India Launch Scheduled For August 28 - How To Watch The Live Stream

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 2 series today in India. The company is launching the phone first in the Indian market and later on September 10, it will be launched in the Chinese market. The highlights of the Oppo Reno 2 are the shark fin rising selfie camera, quad-camera setup, and more. Apart from the Reno 2 the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. Oppo is going to live stream the entire launch event. Here are the details:

    Oppo Reno 2 India Launch Watch The Live Steam Here

     

    How To Watch Oppo Reno 2 Live Stream India Launch

    The launch event of Oppo Reno 2 will kick off at 3 PM and live-streamed via Oppo's official YouTube channel. So far the company has managed to keep the pricing of the phone under the wraps. Oppo has also launched a teaser of the smartphone which confirmed that the Oppo Reno 2 will be available in Ocean Heart and Misty Powder color options.

    Oppo Reno 2 Specifications

    The company has confirmed that Oppo Reno 2 will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen is said to be protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Oppo has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

    Oppo Reno 2 India Launch Watch The Live Steam Here

     

    The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. The Oppo Reno 2 could arrive with high-end gaming features like anti-cheat extensions, 25 per cent faster graphics rendering and optimized Wi-Fi. The smartphone is also said to launch with integrated Game Boost 3.0, and HDR10 gaming support. You can also expect the Neural Processing Unit which will be responsible for improving modes like Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode.

    According to the leaks, the smartphone will feature a quad cameras setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera + 13MP +8MP and 2MP sensors along with an LED flash. There is no information available about the front camera so far. Let's see what Oppo is going to bring to the tables this time.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue