Oppo Reno 3 4G With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Officially Announced
Oppo introduced the third iteration of its popular Reno series back in December in China. Both Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro were launched with 5G connectivity support. Later, the company introduced the Pro model with the world's first 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera. The company also refreshed the design with the Reno 3 series. Unlike the Reno 10x zoom and the Reno 2's shark-fin pop-up selfie camera, the new lineup was launched with a punch-hole design. Now, the company has launched the standard Reno 3 with 4G capabilities in the market.
Oppo Reno 3 4G Specs And Features
The Oppo Reno 3 4G has been launched with a 6.4-inch display that delivers a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution; it has a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the quad-camera setup on the back is packed with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.
There is also an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device comes with a 44MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.
The processor driving the Reno 3 4G is different than the 5G model. The former is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 processor, while the latter uses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L processor with 5G support.
Also, the 4G model comes in a single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. It supports up to 256GB microSD card. The software-side is handled by Android 10 OS wrapped around Color OS 7 user interface. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,025 mAh battery
Oppo Reno 3 4G Price And Sale Details
Oppo has not yet announced the pricing of the Reno 3 4G model, but the device has been listed on the company's official website in Sri Lanka. It will be available in Midnight Black and Aurora Blue colors.
