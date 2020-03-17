ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 3 4G With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Officially Announced

    By
    |

    Oppo introduced the third iteration of its popular Reno series back in December in China. Both Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro were launched with 5G connectivity support. Later, the company introduced the Pro model with the world's first 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera. The company also refreshed the design with the Reno 3 series. Unlike the Reno 10x zoom and the Reno 2's shark-fin pop-up selfie camera, the new lineup was launched with a punch-hole design. Now, the company has launched the standard Reno 3 with 4G capabilities in the market.

    Oppo Reno 3 4G With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Officially Announced

     

    Oppo Reno 3 4G Specs And Features

    The Oppo Reno 3 4G has been launched with a 6.4-inch display that delivers a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution; it has a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the quad-camera setup on the back is packed with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

    There is also an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device comes with a 44MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

    The processor driving the Reno 3 4G is different than the 5G model. The former is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 processor, while the latter uses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L processor with 5G support.

    Also, the 4G model comes in a single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. It supports up to 256GB microSD card. The software-side is handled by Android 10 OS wrapped around Color OS 7 user interface. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,025 mAh battery

    Oppo Reno 3 4G Price And Sale Details

    Oppo has not yet announced the pricing of the Reno 3 4G model, but the device has been listed on the company's official website in Sri Lanka. It will be available in Midnight Black and Aurora Blue colors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X