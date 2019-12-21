Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Live Images Appears Ahead Of Launch: Key Details Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 3 series has been the talk of the town for a while. The Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro are scheduled to launch on December 26 in China, but have been stopping by the rumor mill quite frequently. Oppo is said to bring some major design changes to the successor of the Reno 2 series. The primary change is the elimination of the shark-fin pop-up selfie camera which was the signature design element of the Reno series.

Now, with just five days remaining for the official launch; the live images of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G have surfaced online. The leaked images confirm the elimination of a pop-up camera module which is now replaced with a punch-hole on the top-left corner of the display.

Also, the display will incorporate a fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication measure. At the rear, the device seems to have a shiny texture. There are four cameras at the rear placed vertically on the top-left corner with an LED flash.

The leaked live images further indicate curved edges with the power key placed on the right panel. The left edge seems to accommodate the volume rockers. While the bottom panel is not revealed, it is likely to have a USB Type-C port.

It is expected to be launched in four different shades - Sunrise Impression, Blue Starry Night, Misty White, and Moon Night Black. In terms of hardware, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The cameras are the rear are said to offer a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The punch-hole will accommodate a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset which has an integrated 5G mode. It is expected to be available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

