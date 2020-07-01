Oppo Reno 3 Pro Gets Price Cut In India, New Storage Variant Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, one of the successful mid-range smartphones from the company has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. Besides this price cut, the company has also launched a high-end variant of the smartphone with 256GB storage space in the country. For the uninitiated, this smartphone has highlights including a dual punch-hole cutout at the front for the selfie cameras and a quad-camera setup at its rear.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price Cut

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India back in March this year. At the time of its launch, two storage variants were available in the country. The base variant features 128GB storage space while the high-end variant has 256GB storage space. However, the latter was not available in the country until now.

Initially, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was available for Rs. 31,990 in the country. Now, the price of the device has been dropped to Rs. 29,990 for the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This new pricing is reflected on the online retailer Amazon India listing as well. Initially, the price cut in the offline market was revealed by the Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom.

Notably, at the time of its launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 29,990, which is its current pricing but it received a price hike due to GST rate revision that took it to Rs. 31,990 in April. It is interesting to know that the company has slashed the cost of the device to make it come back to its original launch price.

Besides the price cut that takes the cost of the 128GB variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro down by Rs. 2,000, the other interesting aspect is that the high-end variant with 256GB storage space has been launched for Rs. 32,990. Talking about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 256GB variant, it is yet to be listed on Amazon India.

