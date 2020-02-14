ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Date Set For March 2

    By
    |

    It is known that Oppo is in plans to bring the Reno 3 Pro to India sometime soon. The company has been constantly teasing the arrival of the smartphone confirming the presence of a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie cameras. Notably, the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a single punch-hole cutout and an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Date Set For March 2

     

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch Date Revealed

    The global variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which was expected to be launched in India sometime soon now gets a launch date. Well, the launch of this smartphone is set for March 2, 2020. It has been revealed by a teaser on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. It also confirms the dual punch-hole cutout display. And, it is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

    Recently, speculations suggested that the upcoming Oppo smartphone could be launched in India on February 27. However, the Flipkart teaser hinting a March 2 launch date confirms the exact date. And, we can expect it to be made available for purchase sometime in the first week of March. In addition to Flipkart, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also be available via Amazon and leading offline retail stores across the country.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

    The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is already available in China and we can expect most of the specifications of the global variant to be identical to the Chinese model. The device bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and HDR10+. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of ROM.

    For imaging, the Oppo smartphone features a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 13MP secondary telephoto lens, an 8MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth camera sensor. The Reno 3 Pro is powered by a 4025mAh battery along with VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. Other goodies of the device include Android 10, ColorOS 7.0 and standard connectivity features.

     

    What We Think

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro could be one of the premium mid-range smartphones in the Indian market with a price tag of under Rs. 30,000 making it a rival to the Redmi K20 series and others.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
