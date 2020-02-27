Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Registrations Goes Live In India Ahead Of Launch

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Registrations Goes Live In India Ahead Of March 2 Launch

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro is making debut as the latest flagship by Oppo on March 2 in India. The Chinese brand had already introduced the Reno 3 series in its home country.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Registrations Goes Live In India

     

    However, the company has noted a major change in the Pro model compared to the Chinese variant, i.e, a 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera setup. Ahead of the official launch, the specifications and design of the device have been leaked in full glory. Now, the company has put up the Reno 3 Pro for pre-bookings.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Registrations Details

    Oppo has begun taking registrations for its upcoming high-end Reno 3 Pro and has also revealed the offers that buyers will be able to avail. If you are booking the device ahead of the official sale, you will be able to avail a 10 percent cashback.

    This offer is valid on limited bank debit and credit cards such as HDFC, ICICI, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank. Its pricing has been kept a mystery yet.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Expected Hardware And Software Features

    The Oppo Reno 3 Pro primary difference in the hardware compared to the Chinese model is said to be the presence of a 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera module. Also, this will be the first handset in the world to offer this setup. For reference, the Reno 3 Pro in China comes with a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

    We can expect a different processor than the Snapdragon 765G, considering that the Chinese variant has support for 5G connectivity. It remains to be seen which processor will be powering the reno 3 Pro's Indian model.

    The rear-camera module is likely to house a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP sensor. The device is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that will incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner. A 4,025 mAh battery is expected to keep the processor ticking which will be supported by a 30W fast charging.

    Thursday, February 27, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
