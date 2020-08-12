Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price Cut By Up To Rs. 3,000 In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Reno 3 Pro that went official earlier this year in India received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 as a result of the GST rate hike that came into effect in April. Recently, the company announced a price cut on the device and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space went on sale.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price Cut

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro received a price cut a month earlier. Now, it has got yet another price cut taking its cost down by up to Rs. 3,000. The price cut is effective across all the storage variants of the smartphone. And, revised pricing is reflected on Amazon India and Flipkart and will soon be reflected on the offline stores too.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 27,990, which is Rs. 2,000 lesser than the previous cost of Rs. 29,990. Likewise, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that was priced at Rs. 32,990 is now available for a relatively lower price tag of Rs. 29,990.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space along with expandable storage support of up to 256GB storage space with a dedicated microSD card.

Running Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and EIS, a 13MP tertiary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom, and 5x hybrid optical zoom, and a 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. A 44MP selfie camera sensor with a f/2.4 aperture.

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio, standard connectivity features, a USB Type-C port and a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India