Oppo Reno 3 Pro With 44MP Dual-Selfie Camera Global Launch To Take Place In India

Oppo Reno 3 series has officially made a debut in China back in December 2019. The new series has been launched with the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro. The Chinese brand is said to announce both the devices this month in India. Also, the Reno 3 Pro is said to launch as the world's first smartphone packed with a 44MP dual-selfie camera. Now, a new leak suggests that India will be the global launch center of this device.

According to the popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal, the Reno 3 Pro's global launch will be taking place in India. Following this, it will be made available to the other regions. However, Aggarwal has not noted any specific launch.

#OPPOReno3Pro will come with this gradient finish in its global variant, which will launch First In India! It looks very appealing & the design is definitely something I'm very excited about. I’ve got to say, the Reno3 Pro does look sleeker than the previous gen Reno! #Reno3Pro pic.twitter.com/SkBk6674nJ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 5, 2020

But, he has shared some live images of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro revealing some different design elements compared to its Chinese counterpart. The leaked image shows what seems to be the lower end of the rear panel featuring a gradient design and curved edges.

The Oppo branding can also be seen on the back panel. The tipster has highlighted the slim design of the Reno 3 Pro compared to the previous-gen Reno. Notably, the leaked image doesn't show the camera alignment, but we can expect it to be similar to the Chinese version.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Key Specifications

The Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It comes with HDR10+ certification and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The handset is said to arrive with dual-punch hole selfie camera housing 44MP snapper.

At the rear, the handset sports four cameras accommodating a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor completing the setup.

The device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is launched with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 skin. To keep everything in check is a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

