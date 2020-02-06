ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro With 44MP Dual-Selfie Camera Global Launch To Take Place In India

    By
    |

    Oppo Reno 3 series has officially made a debut in China back in December 2019. The new series has been launched with the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro. The Chinese brand is said to announce both the devices this month in India. Also, the Reno 3 Pro is said to launch as the world's first smartphone packed with a 44MP dual-selfie camera. Now, a new leak suggests that India will be the global launch center of this device.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro With 44MP Dual-Selfie Camera Global Launch In India

     

    According to the popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal, the Reno 3 Pro's global launch will be taking place in India. Following this, it will be made available to the other regions. However, Aggarwal has not noted any specific launch.

    But, he has shared some live images of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro revealing some different design elements compared to its Chinese counterpart. The leaked image shows what seems to be the lower end of the rear panel featuring a gradient design and curved edges.

    The Oppo branding can also be seen on the back panel. The tipster has highlighted the slim design of the Reno 3 Pro compared to the previous-gen Reno. Notably, the leaked image doesn't show the camera alignment, but we can expect it to be similar to the Chinese version.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro Key Specifications

    The Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It comes with HDR10+ certification and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The handset is said to arrive with dual-punch hole selfie camera housing 44MP snapper.

     

    At the rear, the handset sports four cameras accommodating a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor completing the setup.

    The device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is launched with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 skin. To keep everything in check is a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
