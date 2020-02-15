Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Punch Hole Spotted At Indian Retail Store: Image Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is scheduled to arrive in India on March 2, 2020. Unlike its Chinese counterpart, the device will feature a 44MP dual selfie camera and will be the first device in the world to offer this setup. Its renders and specifications have already been tipped numerous times online. Ahead of its March launch, the device has been spotted in an Indian retail store and its image has been leaked online.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro's retail store's leaked image has been shared online by 91Mobiles. It reveals the fascia of the handset sporting a tall display featuring a pill-shaped notch housing the selfie camera positioned on the top-left corner.

For reference, the device has already debuted in China, but with a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. The second image is similar to the promotional poster which surfaced online a few days ago. The leaked images also note some primary hardware features which the Reno 3 Pro will offer.

For instance, it will pack 44MP dual selfie snappers and a 64MP quad-camera module with 20x zooming capabilities. The primary sensor is probably going to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects.

The leak also confirms 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration along with support for 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 technology. This same information has been tipped previously as well via various leaks and teasers.

The smartphone has been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor in China. However, it could arrive with the MediaTek Helio P95 processor in India. Also, it is likely to sport a 6.5-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The display is said to be HDR 10+ certified and offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

