Oppo Reno 4 Series Bags TENNA Certification; Key Features Tipped

Oppo is soon expected to expand its Reno series with the launch of Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro. Both smartphones have been teased by the company itself. The official renders had showcased an ultra-thin design with a gradient rear panel. The upcoming smartphones have now cleared their certification via TENNA and some of the key features have been tipped.

The Oppo Reno 4 has visited TENNA with the PDNM00 and PDNT00 model number. On the other hand, the Reno 4 Pro has bagged its certification with the PDPM00 and PDPT00 model numbers. The TENNA listing has revealed key details such as display, camera, and battery details.

Going by the listing, the standard Reno 4 will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will feature a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP primary sensor. The remaining setup will include an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. It is said to come with a dual punch-hole setup comprising a 32MP+ 2MP sensors.

The Reno 4 Pro is listed with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and a single punch-hole with a 32MP selfie camera. It is also listed with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP sensor, and a 12MP sensor.

Both the devices are said to be powered by an octa-core processor with 2.4GHz clock speed. While the processor name is undisclosed, both smartphones are said to arrive with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. Also, the software-side will be handled by the Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped with a custom Color OS UI.

The TENNA listing of the Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro suggests 1,955 mAh and 1,96 mAh battery capacity respectively. However, these figures seem inaccurate considering the smartphone makers are currently using at least a 4,000 mAh unit to power their devices. Therefore, it is highly likely that the actual battery capacity on both smartphones could differ from this list.

The Oppo Reno has been one of the most well-received mid-range smartphone series all across the globe. Oppo had experimented with the shark fin pop-up selfie camera with the Reno 10x Zoom and the Reno 2 series. But had opted for a punch-hole design with the Ren 3 series. The upcoming Reno 4 lineup is also expected to bring some good set of internals as its predecessor. The details on its availability should be clear in the coming weeks.

