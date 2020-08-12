ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G, Reno 4 Lite Receive Certification: What To Expect?

    By
    |

    Oppo is prepping to add two more new smartphones to its Reno 4 family. Recently, two new smartphones have certified by Bluetooth SIG. These new handsets will be called - the Reno 4 Z 5G and the Reno 4 Lite. The company launched the Reno Z model in the Reno 2 series. There is no Z model under the Reno 3 series. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth SIG certification page reveals some key specifications of both handsets.

    Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G, Reno 4 Lite Receive Certification

     

    Reno 4 Z 5G Details

    As per the certification page, the Reno 4 Z 5G will come with a model number CPH2065. The device will feature a 6.57-inch HD+ screen with a high resolution. There are rumors that the device could even be the successor to the Oppo A92s.

    Under the hood, it will get power from the 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The chipset speculated to be the Dimensity 720 or the Dimensity 800. On the software front, it will run on ColorOS 7.1. The device is likely to offer a 4000 mAh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi. On the other hand, the device has also been spotted on FCC which shows an image of the device. It said to have a quad-camera setup at the backside.

    Reno 4 Lite Details

    The Reno 4 Lite will carry a model number of CPH2125. As per Bluetooth SIG, it will sport a 6.43-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by the MediaTek 2.0GHz octa-core chipset.

    The handset might pack a 4000 mAh battery and it is expected to come with an affordable price tag. It will run on ColorOS 7.2. Apart from these, nothing more is known about both devices. We expect the company will share more details in the coming days.

    On the other hand, Oppo has reduced the price of the Reno 3 Pro by up to Rs. 3,000 in the country. Now, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo Reno3 Pro is available at Rs. 27,990.

    oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
