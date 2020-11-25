Oppo Reno 5 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Via TENNA Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 5 series launch is expected for December and the series is most likely to include the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro Plus. As we get closer to launch, various leaks are coming out. Previously, Digital Chat Station revealed that the Oppo Reno 5 Series will pack 65W fast charging technology and might come in Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red shades.

Now, the TENAA listing has revealed the full specifications of the Reno 5 Pro. Here's the complete spec-sheet of the Reno 5 Pro.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Rumored Specifications

According to the TENNA listing, the Reno 5 Pro will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the refresh rate. It remains to be seen whether it will offer a high refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will get its power from the 2.6GHz octa-core processor. As per the Geekbench listing, the Reno 5 Pro will feature the Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The phone is listed to come with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage. In terms of battery, the phone is said to pack a dual-cell battery with a capacity of 4,250 mAh. Coming to the software, the handset will run on Android 11 OS. As far as the cameras are concerned, there will be a quad-camera setup at the back on the Reno 5 Pro.

The camera module is said to pack a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies and videos, the Reno 5 Pro is expected to sport a 32MP front camera. Further, the handset is listed to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone will weigh 173 grams and 7.6mm in thickness.

As of now, this much information has surfaced about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. However, we can also expect more information about the other two expected models of the series in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India