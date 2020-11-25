ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Via TENNA Listing

    By
    |

    Oppo Reno 5 series launch is expected for December and the series is most likely to include the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro Plus. As we get closer to launch, various leaks are coming out. Previously, Digital Chat Station revealed that the Oppo Reno 5 Series will pack 65W fast charging technology and might come in Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red shades.

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Full Specifications Revealed

     

    Now, the TENAA listing has revealed the full specifications of the Reno 5 Pro. Here's the complete spec-sheet of the Reno 5 Pro.

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Rumored Specifications

    According to the TENNA listing, the Reno 5 Pro will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the refresh rate. It remains to be seen whether it will offer a high refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will get its power from the 2.6GHz octa-core processor. As per the Geekbench listing, the Reno 5 Pro will feature the Dimensity 1000+ processor.

    The phone is listed to come with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage. In terms of battery, the phone is said to pack a dual-cell battery with a capacity of 4,250 mAh. Coming to the software, the handset will run on Android 11 OS. As far as the cameras are concerned, there will be a quad-camera setup at the back on the Reno 5 Pro.

    The camera module is said to pack a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies and videos, the Reno 5 Pro is expected to sport a 32MP front camera. Further, the handset is listed to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone will weigh 173 grams and 7.6mm in thickness.

     

    As of now, this much information has surfaced about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. However, we can also expect more information about the other two expected models of the series in the coming days.

