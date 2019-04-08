Oppo Reno 5G with 10x zoom camera slated to launch on April 24 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The launch event will commence at 14:00 PM CET (5.30 PM IST).

Oppo is gearing to bring its Reno smartphone lineup in the market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to introduce its new smartphone lineup on April 10 in its hometown China. We already have seen the Oppo Reno smartphone's specification via leaks and rumors. Now, the global launch date of the upcoming Oppo flagship is out.

Oppo Reno will be launched on April 24 in an event scheduled in Zurich. The company has reportedly begun sending media invites for the same. The launch event will commence at 14:00 PM CET (5.30 PM IST). The Oppo Reno smartphone will come with a 10x zoom feature which the company had showcased during the technology trade fair MWC 2019. There are some other specifications which have been leaked via rumors, let's have a look at the rumored specifications of the device.

The premium smartphone is confirmed to feature a triple-lens rear camera setup with 10x zoom feature and have a 5G support. This is the primary highlight of the Oppo Reno. The triple-lens primary camera setup will comprise of a 48MP IMX586 sensor accompanied with a 13MP telephoto sensor with 10x lossless zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video calling, the device will sport a 16MP camera at the front with a Shark Fin pop-up design.

The processor, under the hood, is a Snapdragon 855 processor based on 7nm architecture. The device configuration includes an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will ship with Android Pie OS topped with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. Coming to the front, the display on the device is a Full HD+ panel that measures 6.65-inch in size. It will offer a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels which is suitable for high-resolution media consumption.

source