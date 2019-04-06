Oppo Reno new leak reveals triple rear cameras with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The triple lens rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera lens which will be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto sensor with 10x lossless zoom and an ultra-wide sensor of 8MP.

Oppo is gearing up for its next premium smartphone lunch which is scheduled for April 10 in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is preparing to launch the Reno smartphone which is a high-end smartphone by the company. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has been leaked numerous times over the web along with the specifications and features which it will. Oppo itself has teased the smartphone a couple of times online. Now, the company has listed the camera specifications of its upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone.

Oppo Reno has gone up for pre-orders and the listing reveals the camera setup of this device. The listing confirms the triple rear camera setup on the smartphone along with the 10x zoom suggested by the leaks and rumors. The triple lens rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera lens which will be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto sensor with 10x lossless zoom and an ultra-wide sensor of 8MP.

The aforementioned camera setup will be adorned by the high-end Oppo Reno variant. This variant will have a configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The flagship device will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.

Going by the previous leaks, Oppo Reno is tipped to feature a huge 6.65-inch display panel which will have Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device is said to feature a copper tube liquid cooling which will allow the device to keep the temperature in control. In addition to the 8GB+ 256GB storage variant, the smartphone will also be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to be backed by a 4,065mAh battery which will support VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology.