Oppo Reno confirmed to arrive with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Lately, we have come across several rumors and speculations regarding the Oppo sub-brand Reno. The first Reno smartphone is all set to be unveiled on April 10. Recently, the trademark filing of this smartphone was leaked suggesting that there will be five variants with different hardware specifications.

Now, the vice president of Oppo, S.Y. Brian has confirmed that one of the upcoming Reno smartphones will make use of the Snapdragon 710 SoC. He took to Weibo to confirm the same. And, he questioned if everyone needs the performance rendered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and what would be the difference between Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 710 processors.

Brian stated that everyone has a choice when picking a smartphone and the Snapdragon 710 sits just below the flagship Snapdragon 845 and 855 SoCs. Talking about the comparison, the Snapdragon 710 SoC delivers impressive performance with its octa-core Kryo 360 cores. It is based on the 10nm process and is more affordable and offers great levels of power efficiency. It is a worthy one in the mid-range segment.

Five variants of Oppo Reno

As mentioned above, the trademark listing suggests that there will be five smartphones in the Reno series. Well, these are likely to be dubbed Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Plus, Reno Youth and Reno Lite. While the Reno Pro is likely to be a flagship device, the Reno Zoom is said to be a mid-range model with the 10x lossless zoom. It was suggested to feature the Snapdragon 710 SoC and a 6.4-inch FHD+ display.

The Reno Plus is said to arrive with a massive 4800mAh battery and a larger display. This battery might support SuperVOOC 3.0 flash charge support as well. There are no details pertaining to the Reno Youth and Reno Lite, the lower mid-range variants of these smartphones as yet.