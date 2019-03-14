Oppo Reno camera samples confirm 10x zoom capabilities News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo Reno could be launched with a triple camera setup at its rear with 10x zoom.

Recently, Oppo announced a new lineup of smartphones called Oppo Reno. Since this announcement, we have been coming across several aspects regarding this upcoming smartphone. Now, the company has teased the 10x zoom camera capabilities of this smartphone with a set of camera samples posted on Weibo.

These camera samples feature an overlay to highlight the 10x zooming capabilities of the device. The company's VP Yiren Shen also shared two camera samples showcasing the low-light photography performance of the Reno phone.

Oppo Reno camera samples

The camera samples shared by Oppo show the world's popular monuments including George Washington at Mount Rushmore, the Sphinx at Giza, Christ the Redeemer and others. It is seen that the camera can capture images with stunning clarity. The handset is likely to arrive with a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at its rear.

Rumored specifications

The unedited images shared by the Oppo VP show that the device is a low-light photography prowess. Recently, the smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website revealing some of its key specifications. From the listing, it is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and a triple camera setup at its rear. At the front, it is likely to arrive with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is believed to run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Previously, the company's VP stated that an Oppo smartphone with a 10x zoom camera (announced at the MWC 2019), Snapdragon 855 SoC and 4065mAh battery will be launched in April. This is none other than the Reno as the device is slated for April 10 launch.

We can expect the Oppo Reno to be launched in two variants - one featuring the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and the other with a mid-range Snapdragon 710 Soc. The former could be the flagship model with triple rear cameras. We can expect more details to hit the web soon.