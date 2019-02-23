Oppo debuts 10x lossless zoom camera tech and 5g phone at MWC 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here are the announcements made by Oppo at the Innovation Event.

At the Oppo Innovation Event 2019, the company took the wraps off its first 5G smartphone and the highly anticipated 10x lossless zoom camera technology. Notably, this is the first global innovation event that was hosted by Oppo till date. Let's take a look at the launches made by Oppo at the MWC 2019 tech show from here.

Oppo 5G smartphone

Oppo's first 5G smartphone will compete against the likes of similar offerings from Samsung and Huawei. The company did announce that this device will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the X50 modem. The other details regarding the device have been divulged by the company but speculations make us believe that it could be the Find X2 to be launched later this year.

As of now, Oppo has announced the name of its 5G smartphone but we know that it will work with several European telecom operators including Telstra, Swisscom, Singtel and Optus to bring it to reality.

Oppo 10x lossless zoom camera technology

Oppo also announced the 10x optical zoom camera technology as teased earlier. This technology combines a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra clear main camera. When combined, the three camera sensors can capture photos ranging from 15.9mm to 159mm. The second and third cameras also have optical image stabilization for better photos. Oppo claims that this camera technology is geared up for mass production and that it will be launched alongside the company's upcoming flagship smartphone slated for Q2 2019.

Notably, the company showcased the 5x hybrid zoom technology back in 2017 but this tech did not make its way to any smartphone till date.

Triple camera setup

In addition to these, Oppo also showcased a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor, a secondary 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a third telephoto lens. The company touts that this camera setup will have 16mm to 160mm range and might be used by the upcoming smartphones.