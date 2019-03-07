Upcoming Oppo flagship to have 10x hybrid zoom, SD 855 SoC and 4065mAh battery News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo’s next flagship smartphone will have the 10x hybrid zoom technology launched by the company at MWC 2019.

Oppo appears to be all set to launch the next-generation flagship smartphone in the coming months. The company's Vice President S.Y. Brian has confirmed a few details pertaining to the next flagship device. He has taken to Weibo to confirm the key specifications including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 10x hybrid zoom and a 4065mAh battery.

Though the executive has confirmed a few specifications of this upcoming smartphone, there is no word regarding when we can expect this device to see the light of the day. Also, its name appears to be unknown for now.

The presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC doesn't come as a huge surprise as all the latest flagship smartphone of 2019 will use this chipset. Given that the company unveiled the 10x hybrid zoom technology at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, even this feature was expected to be a part of the next flagship smartphone from the company.

10x hybrid zoom feature

Talking about the 10x hybrid zoom feature, it uses a combination of lens array for the most extensive native zoom on smartphones. This will be one of the most interesting aspects of the device as it will come as a direct rival to the Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-lens camera system.

Other features of next Oppo flagship

Besides these features, the post shared by the Oppo VP also confirms that the smartphone will get the power from a capacious 4065mAh battery. This appears to be a decent battery capacity for a flagship smartphone. There are speculations that this alleged device could be the sequel to the Oppo Find X launched last year but these are mere rumors.

From the previous reports, we get to know that the upcoming Oppo smartphone might not feature a slider mechanism as the design could be achieved on compromising the highly demanded water and dust resistant capabilities. Also, the presence of moving parts is prone to cause damages. Speculations also suggest that there could be an in-display camera on this smartphone.