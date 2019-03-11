Oppo Reno smartphone series to launch on the 10th of April News oi-Vivek Oppo Reno is expected to offer 10x optical zooming capability

Oppo is working on a new series of smartphones; the company will launch the new "Reno" series of smartphones on the 10th of April. The new "Reno" series is expected to offer affordable flagship smartphones similar to Xiaomi' Poco series and Vivo' IQOO series of smartphones.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the specs sheet or the price of the smartphone. According to the leaked image, the Oppo Reno is expected to offer a premium design with top of the line specifications.

Oppo Reno leaked from rear. Looks very similar to Vivo Apex 2019.#Oppo #Reno pic.twitter.com/RDxcsgCBit — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 11, 2019

Oppo Reno design

According to the leaked image of the Oppo Reno, the smartphone will have a curved back panel (mostly glass) with a dual camera setup. Unlike the majority of the smartphones, the Oppo Reno does not feature a camera bump.

The device does not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and the Reno is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will improve the overall aesthetics of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno specifications

According to the speculations, the Oppo Reno will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 64 GB of internal storage with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might also support 5G network in select markets with the Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon x55 5G modem.

The device is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a FHD+ or a QHD+ OLED display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back. As of now, there is no information on the dual camera implementation used on the Oppo Reno.

The Oppo Reno might feature the 10x zooming capabilities, that Oppo showcased at MWC 2019 with a 4000 mAh battery and support for VOOC charge 3.0, which could charge the battery from 0 to 100% well under 60 minutes, similar to the OnePlus's Warp Charging.