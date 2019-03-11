ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo Reno smartphone series to launch on the 10th of April

    Oppo Reno is expected to offer 10x optical zooming capability

    By
    |

    Oppo is working on a new series of smartphones; the company will launch the new "Reno" series of smartphones on the 10th of April. The new "Reno" series is expected to offer affordable flagship smartphones similar to Xiaomi' Poco series and Vivo' IQOO series of smartphones.

    Oppo Reno smartphone series to launch on the 10th of April

     

    As of now, there is no official confirmation on the specs sheet or the price of the smartphone. According to the leaked image, the Oppo Reno is expected to offer a premium design with top of the line specifications.

    Oppo Reno design

    According to the leaked image of the Oppo Reno, the smartphone will have a curved back panel (mostly glass) with a dual camera setup. Unlike the majority of the smartphones, the Oppo Reno does not feature a camera bump.

    The device does not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and the Reno is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will improve the overall aesthetics of the smartphone.

     

    Oppo Reno specifications

    According to the speculations, the Oppo Reno will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 64 GB of internal storage with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might also support 5G network in select markets with the Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon x55 5G modem.

    The device is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a FHD+ or a QHD+ OLED display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back. As of now, there is no information on the dual camera implementation used on the Oppo Reno.

    The Oppo Reno might feature the 10x zooming capabilities, that Oppo showcased at MWC 2019 with a 4000 mAh battery and support for VOOC charge 3.0, which could charge the battery from 0 to 100% well under 60 minutes, similar to the OnePlus's Warp Charging.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue