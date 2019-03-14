ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno will be available in four new colors with a triple camera setup

    Oppo Reno is expected to offer a camera with 10x optical zoom support

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone series, the Oppo Reno on the 10th of April. The Oppo Reno is expected to pack in the top of the line specifications with a new and improved camera setup with 10x optical zooming capability.

    Oppo Reno will be available in four new colors with a triple cameras

     

    Now, according to the latest official teaser, the Oppo Reno will be available in four colors, including Fog Green, Pink Mist, Night Black, and Nebula Purple. The device will have a premium 2.5D curved back panel with a triple camera setup on the back.

    On the back, the Oppo Reno has the Oppo logo (slightly redesigned) with a designed by Oppo engraving. Here is everything we know so far about the Oppo Reno.

    Oppo Reno speculated specifications

    The Oppo Reno is expected to come with a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is most likely to comes with an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the Oppo K1, the most affordable smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The Oppo Reno has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera, a 10x optical-zoom capable sensor, and a super wide-angle or a depth sensor. On the front, the device is expected to come with a high-res selfie camera. As of now, there is no information on the 5G capabilities on the Oppo Reno.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is most likely to power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno is expected to carry a big 4065 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 3rd Gen Super VOOC fast charging.

    The Oppo Reno will launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Oppo Reno. Considering the leaks, the Oppo Reno is expected to cost around $500 to $700.

     

    Via | Source

    oppo reno oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
