ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme 3 might support Oppo's VOOC fast charging with 20W power output

Realme 3 could be the most affordable smartphone with VOOC fast charging

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed to launch a smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the latest flagship processor from MediaTek with the launch of the Realme 3 or the Realme 3 Pro in the next few weeks.

    Realme 3 might support Oppo's VOOC fast charging with 20W power output

    On Twitter, Madhav Sheth recently shared an update about the increase of dollar value against rupees, which could reflect in inflation of the prices of the Realme smartphone post-Diwali. On the same thread, he has also hinted towards the fact that the Realme 3/Realme 3 Pro might offer Oppo's priority VOOC fast charging.

    What is VOOC fast charging

    VOOC charging is Oppo's take on the Qualcomm Quick Charge (better than Qualcomm's solution). VOOC charging offers an output 5 volts and 4 amps, resulting in 20W fast charging, which will be capable of charging a smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 20 hours (with a battery capacity of ~3500 mAh).

    The Oppo F9 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with the VOOC charging support, which retails in India for Rs 23,990 for the model with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo F9 Pro is also the first smartphone which supports VOOC fast charging via micro USB.

    OnePlus smartphones also use VOOC charging. However, instead of VOOC charging, the company calls it as Dash Charging. Considering the fact mentioned above, the upcoming Realme smartphone might offer VOOC charging with a different marketing term.

    Realme 3 or Realme 3 Pro speculated specifications

    The Realme 3 Pro/ Realme 3 is expected to come with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a dewdrop notch, similar to the one seen on the Realme 2 Pro. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P30 SoC with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Just like the Realme 2 Pro, the Realme 3 will have a dual camera setup (a primary wide-angle sensor + a depth sensor) with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera. In terms of pricing, the Realme 3 is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 price mark.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue