Realme to launch a phone with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Realme 3 Pro expected

Xiaomi recently announced that the company would be launching the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 in early 2019. And now, Realme is following the same suite, as the CEO of the company has confirmed that Realme will be the first company to launch a smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is the latest and the flagship mobile processor from MediaTek.

Madhav Sheth (CEO Realme) has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone from Realme will not be a successor of the Realme 2 or the Realme 2 Pro, instead, it will be a game changer smartphone in the segment. This makes us assume that the upcoming smartphone from Realme could be the most expensive device, as it beholds the latest technological innovations from MediaTek.

It is also pretty evident that the smartphone will not be called as the Realme 2 Plus; instead, the company might launch the device with a nomenclature like Realme 3 Pro or Realme 3. This also means that the Realme's smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P70 could be the costliest smartphone from the company, which is expected to cost more than the base variant of the Realme 2 pro.

About MediaTek Helio P70

As I mentioned earlier, the MediaTek Helio P70 is the latest and the flagship chipset from MediaTek based on 12nm FinFET manufacturing process from TSMC. The highlight of the chipset is the fact that it comes with a dedicated APU (Artificial intelligence processing unit), which offers up to 30% improved computational results compared to the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

The Helio Helio P70 is an Octa-core chipset, with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.1 GHz (based on ARM A-73 architecture), and four efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz (based on ARM A-53 architecture).

The chipset comes with Arm Mali-G72 GPU (900 MHz), which offers up to 7% improved gaming/graphics intensive performance and consumes 30% less powered compared to the Helio P60 SoC. With respect to connectivity, the chipset does support 4G LTE/VoLTE with Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-channel Wi-Fi. The chipset can also drive an FHD+ touch panel with support for 4K video recording and playback.