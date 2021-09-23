ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Launch Teased On Flipkart; What's New In Store?

    By
    |

    Oppo has several new devices ready to launch in India. The brand has confirmed to launch the Oppo F19s on September 27, which is a special edition of the original Oppo F19. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has revealed the brand will soon launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition in the country.

     
    Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Launch Teased On Flipkart

    The e-commerce site has also confirmed that a blue color variant of the Oppo Enco Buds is also coming along with the handset. However, the exact launch date of these products is yet to be disclosed.

    Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: What's Different From Original?

    As of now, there is no info regarding Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition. However, it is believed to launch with a similar set of features as the original Oppo Reno 6 Pro. Going by the Flipkart teaser, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition is seen in the Gold color variant. Like the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, it is also expected to come with a special packing box that will include goodies.

    To recall, the Reno 6 Pro has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor.

    The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and packs a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor. Other aspects include 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 65W charging technology.

    Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Expected Price In India

    The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition was launched Rs. 1,000 more than the regular variant. So, we expect the Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition could be priced higher compared to the original Reno 6 Pro which is selling at Rs. 39,990.

     

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: When Is It Launching?

    Oppo launched the F17 Pro Diwali Edition before the Diwali festival last year. Considering this, we expect the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition might go official before the Diwali festival. There is also a chance the handset will arrive alongside the Oppo F19s on Sep 27. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on this.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X