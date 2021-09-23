Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Launch Teased On Flipkart; What's New In Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has several new devices ready to launch in India. The brand has confirmed to launch the Oppo F19s on September 27, which is a special edition of the original Oppo F19. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has revealed the brand will soon launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition in the country.

The e-commerce site has also confirmed that a blue color variant of the Oppo Enco Buds is also coming along with the handset. However, the exact launch date of these products is yet to be disclosed.

Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: What's Different From Original?

As of now, there is no info regarding Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition. However, it is believed to launch with a similar set of features as the original Oppo Reno 6 Pro. Going by the Flipkart teaser, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition is seen in the Gold color variant. Like the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, it is also expected to come with a special packing box that will include goodies.

To recall, the Reno 6 Pro has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and packs a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor. Other aspects include 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 65W charging technology.

Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Expected Price In India

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition was launched Rs. 1,000 more than the regular variant. So, we expect the Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition could be priced higher compared to the original Reno 6 Pro which is selling at Rs. 39,990.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: When Is It Launching?

Oppo launched the F17 Pro Diwali Edition before the Diwali festival last year. Considering this, we expect the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition might go official before the Diwali festival. There is also a chance the handset will arrive alongside the Oppo F19s on Sep 27. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on this.

Best Mobiles in India