Just In
- 26 min ago Moto Tab G20 India Launch Likely Set For September 30: Design, Specs Leak
- 34 min ago BSNL Reduces eSIM SMS Charges: Here's How To Avail
- 49 min ago Apple's FaceTime Now Available for Android, PC: How To Make Calls On FaceTime Without iPhone
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Smart 5A And More
Don't Miss
- Finance Petrol Prices Not Coming Down As States Don't Want it Under GST: Hardeep Singh Puri
- Movies Super Dancer Chapter 4 Welcomes Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure This Weekend Episode
- Lifestyle 11 Natural Energy Drinks You Can Make At Home
- News Kamala Harris meeting PM Modi is 'coming of age' moment for Indian diaspora, says her home state newspaper
- Sports Is Rohit Sharma playing on Thursday against KKR? Here's update about MI captain!
- Education NIOS Practical Hall Ticket 2021 Released For Oct-Nov Examination
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Announced; GT-R650 Race Bike Revealed
- Travel 7 Amazing Indian Beaches For Families
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Launch Teased On Flipkart; What's New In Store?
Oppo has several new devices ready to launch in India. The brand has confirmed to launch the Oppo F19s on September 27, which is a special edition of the original Oppo F19. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has revealed the brand will soon launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition in the country.
The e-commerce site has also confirmed that a blue color variant of the Oppo Enco Buds is also coming along with the handset. However, the exact launch date of these products is yet to be disclosed.
Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: What's Different From Original?
As of now, there is no info regarding Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition. However, it is believed to launch with a similar set of features as the original Oppo Reno 6 Pro. Going by the Flipkart teaser, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition is seen in the Gold color variant. Like the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, it is also expected to come with a special packing box that will include goodies.
To recall, the Reno 6 Pro has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and packs a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor. Other aspects include 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 65W charging technology.
Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition Expected Price In India
The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition was launched Rs. 1,000 more than the regular variant. So, we expect the Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition could be priced higher compared to the original Reno 6 Pro which is selling at Rs. 39,990.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition: When Is It Launching?
Oppo launched the F17 Pro Diwali Edition before the Diwali festival last year. Considering this, we expect the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition might go official before the Diwali festival. There is also a chance the handset will arrive alongside the Oppo F19s on Sep 27. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on this.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
29,999
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009