Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Goes Official In India At Rs. 23,990

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has been launched in India. The latest handset comes in Matte finish with gold and aqua gradient. The features of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition are identical to the regular model launched last month. The new Matte Gold color will sit with the existing three color options. However, the price of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is a little higher than the regular Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Price, Offers

The price has been set at Rs. 23,990 for the single 8GB RAM +128GB storage model and is already up for pre-order on Amazon. The e-commerce site has mentioned the release date of the handset as October 23. Oppo is also offering a special gift box with the handset which includes a 10,000 mAh Oppo Power bank and a back cover. Besides, the e-commerce site is also giving a no-cost EMI option, a 10 percent discount on the HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Features

The handset comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and the 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

For battery, you get a 4,015 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 which claims to charge the full battery within 53 minutes. It also offers 4-hour of talk on five minutes charge.

On the camera front, the handset has a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP sensors. For selfies, it sports a dual selfie camera setup including a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Lastly, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it measures 7.48mm of thickness and weighs 164 grams.

