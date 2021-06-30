Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, we reported the Oppo Reno 6 series is launching soon in India. Besides, another report claimed the Reno 6 Pro 5G will arrive by mid-July in the country. Now, Flipkart has confirmed both the Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro are coming to the country.

Both smartphones will be available via Flipkart. However, the launch date is yet to be announced. We expect the launch date will soon come out as the e-commerce site has already made a dedicated page for the upcoming handsets.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G Features In India

Both phones are believed to land in India with the identical features as the Chinese models. Starting with the standard Oppo Reno 6, the phone was launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Oppo Reno 6 has a 32MP front-facing camera. Other features include Android 11 OS, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging support.

On the other hand, the Reno 6 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and runs Android 11-based ColorOS skin on top.

Furthermore, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device that also supports 65W fast-charging. Besides, the camera department on the Reno 6 Pro is handled by a triple camera module consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Lastly, the Pro model has the same 32MP front-facing camera as the standard variant.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The standard model price starts in China at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,800), while the base model of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro will cost CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 39,800). So, we expect a similar price tag in the country.

The newly launched Realme X7 Max 5G can be a good competitor against the Pro model. However, the Realme X7 Max 5G with the Dimesity 1200 SoC is selling starting at Rs. 26,999 which is cheaper compared to the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Oppo will launch the Reno 6 Pro+ in the country which is the top-end variant from the Reno 6 series.

