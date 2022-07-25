Oppo Reno 8 5G Sale In India Today: Worth Getting This Camera Phone For Rs. 29,999? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo recently unveiled the new Reno series with advanced cameras and the MariSilicon X NPU. The series includes two models in India, which are Oppo Reno 8 5G and the Reno 8 Pro 5G. The base model - Oppo Reno 8 5G - will go on sale today, July 25.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Price In India

The new Reno phone is priced at Rs. 29,999 for a single model featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Buyers can choose from Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colors. Interested buyers can get the new smartphone at the Oppo India website and Flipkart, as well as other platforms like Croma, Sangeeta Mobiles, and other popular retail outlets.

Get Oppo Reno 8 5G At A Discount

The Oppo Reno 8 5G is available with a discount as part of the first sale. Oppo is offering Rs. 3,000 cashback when purchased using ICIC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Non-EMI purchases using ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards will get an additional cashback of Rs. 1,200. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 25,799 for the Oppo Reno 8 5G.

The first sale deal on the Oppo Reno 8 5G will also get buyers free pick up and drop, 24/7 hotline support, and free screen guard and back cover on the purchase of the device. The Oppo Premium Service will assure buyers an exclusive easy EMI option during the repair of the phones. Buyers are also eligible to get the Oppo upgrade offer of Rs 2,000 from 25 to 31 July 2022.

Should You Buy Oppo Reno 8 5G

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G is an attractive smartphone that features a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display. It draws power from the Dimensity 1300 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the option of expandable RAM. It also comes with a 4,500 battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

At the rear, the Oppo Reno 8 5G includes a triple-camera setup with Sony sensors for advanced night photography. Oppo has included the MariSilicon X NPU that enhances portraits and night modes on the camera. Our Oppo Reno 8 5G review verdict showed that the phone's performance is mediocre but buyers can get the phone for its advanced cameras.

