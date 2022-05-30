Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Features, Pricing Details Out; SD695, AMOLED Panel Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 8 series comprising the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ was recently unveiled in China. Now, the brand is expected to launch the Reno 8 Lite in the European market. The latest info has revealed the price, design, and key specs of the upcoming Reno 8 Lite, which are similar to the Reno 7 Lite. The latter was launched as the rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 7Z.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price Leaked

The latest info by tipster Paras Guglani revealed that the Reno 8 Lite will cost EUR 305 (around Rs. 25,500) in Europe. The price is most likely for the base model. The upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G P is seen in Intersteller glow color option. The design of the phone looks similar to the Reno 7 Lite. Besides, the tipster also shared key specs of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Expected Features

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 2400x 1080 pixels resolution. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the device will have a triple rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP camera for selfies. Furthermore, the Reno 8 Lite will run Android 12-based Color OS 12 skin and pack a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G: Coming To India?

Oppo is likely to bring only the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro models to the Indian market. Recent info claimed, that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian model will come with Dimensity 8100 Max chip, while the Oppo Reno 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

As far as the launch is concerned, the Oppo Reno 8 series will arrive in June in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, both devices of the Reno 8 lineup are tipped to go on sale starting mid-June.

