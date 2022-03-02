Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Announced With Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC; Price, Availability In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has been releasing a sleuth of new smartphones in the market. One of the latest launches is the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G, which joins the Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro smartphones. From the looks of it, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G seems to pack trimmed-down features than the other two phones in the Oppo Reno7 series.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Features

To note, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G was announced in Thailand. The new smartphone flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and an FHD+ resolution. The display offers 1800 x 2400 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The new Oppo Reno 7Z 5G is available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colors.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G support paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The processor offers up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, just like the other Oppo Reno7 smartphones.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. The other shooters include a 2MP monochrome shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. Additionally, there's a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling with an f/2.4 aperture.

Apart from these features, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery paired with SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G, wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and so on.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Price In India

The new Oppo Reno 7Z 5G is currently limited to the Thailand market. The price, availability, and sale details haven't been announced yet. Oppo Thailand took to Twitter to highlight the new smartphone, noting that the price and sale details will be revealed shortly. At the same time, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G price and availability in India are under wraps. It might soon arrive in India as well.

