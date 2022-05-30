Oppo Reno 8 Lite Tipped With Triple Cameras, AMOLED Display; Rebranded Oppo Reno7 Z 5G? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo recently unveiled the Reno 8 series in the home market, China. The series includes the Oppo Reno 8 base model, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. Rumors suggest the series will also include the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. Fresh reports of the possible specs of the Oppo Reno8 Lite and its launch date have surfaced online.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite Features: What To Expect?

Popular tipster Paras Guglani has revealed some of the possible specs of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. The new Reno phone is tipped to launch in an Interstellar Glow color option, which was shared in a promotional image shared by the tipster.

The tipster further states the Oppo Reno 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. As a Lite model, the Oppo Reno8 Lite will draw power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

It looks like the Oppo Reno 8 Lite will include a microSD card slot for further memory expansion up to 1TB. More importantly, the new Reno 8 Lite will also pack a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. We can also expect a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Plus, it'll include a massive 4,500 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It'll also run the latest Android 12 OS with the ColorOS 12 custom skin. Additionally, the tipster states the new Oppo Reno 8 Lite is the rebranded Oppo Reno7Z 5G, which is meant only for the global market.

Oppo Reno8 Lite Price: Affordable Flagship?

The features of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite make it a premium mid-range phone. It might include flagship cameras, which is the general highlight of the Reno series. The tipster says the European pricing of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite is EUR 305.78 (around Rs. 25,000).

If the Indian pricing of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Lite is going to be the same, it'll be up against other phones in the same segment. This includes devices like the OnePlus Nord series, premium Vivo phones, and even high-end Redmi devices.

