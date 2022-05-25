Just In
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Details Out; Coming Next Month Alongside Reno 8
Oppo recently launched the Reno8 series in China. The next-gen lineup includes the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. We already know the Reno 8 series will be launched in June in India. Now, the latest development has revealed the availability and few details about the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.
Oppo Might Skip Reno 8 Pro+ In India
The latest report from Passionategeekz claims Oppo might skip the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian model will use the Dimensity 8100 Max chip which runs the Reno 8 Pro+ in China. The reports also stated that the standard Oppo Reno 8 will be India's first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC-powered phone.
Apart from this, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is tipped to come with two storage models - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. This means the base 8GB+128GB variant won't be available in the country. Further, the Reno 8 Pro is said to be available in Glazed Green, Glazed Black, and Glazed White color options.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Features In India
As mentioned above, the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will ship with the Dimensity 8100 Max chip which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Upfront, the device will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone will offer a triple camera setup at the rear which will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features will include a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, a 4500 mAh battery unit paired with an 80W Super Flash charging, and a MariSilicon X chip.
Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch And Availability
The exact date of the launch is yet to be announced. The latest report suggests the Oppo Reno 8 series devices can be purchased from mid-June in India. We are almost the end of this month, so, Oppo might soon start teasing the arrival of the handsets.
