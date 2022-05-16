ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Spotted On Oppo India’s Website; Hints Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 8 series will be launching on May 23 in China. Now, the India launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series has been tipped online. As of now, Oppo did not share any information regarding this. The upcoming Reno8 series is most likely to include the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 SE.

     
    Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Spotted On Oppo India’s Website

    Rumors also suggested there will also be the Pro Plus model. The features of the Reno 8 Pro Plus were also leaked online. Let's take a look at the expected features and India launch details of the Reno 8 series.

    Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Details

    The exact launch date is still under wraps. Previously Mukul Sharma said that the Reno 8 series will be arrived by end of June in India. The same tipster has now spotted the Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro on the OPPO's official Indian website, hinting at an imminent India launch. At the same time, the brand is expected to bring its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad and other IoT products.

    Oppo Reno 8 Series Features All We Know So Far

    The Oppo Reno 8 is said to be the first phone to run the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The processor is expected to go official on May 20. Besides, the Reno 8 will also include the brand's custom MariSilicon X NPU. On the other hand, the Reno 8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm processor.

    The Reno 8 SE will be the most affordable model of the series, featuring a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the 3GHz octa-core Dimensity 1300 6nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

     

    Lastly, the Reno 8 Pro Plus is tipped to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, 80W fast charging, triple cameras, etc. To know detailed features of the Reno 8 series, go to our previous article. Further, the pricing of the upcoming Reno 8 is yet to be revealed. As we are just around the launch, expecting to get more info in the coming days.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X