Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Spotted On Oppo India’s Website; Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 8 series will be launching on May 23 in China. Now, the India launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series has been tipped online. As of now, Oppo did not share any information regarding this. The upcoming Reno8 series is most likely to include the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 SE.

Rumors also suggested there will also be the Pro Plus model. The features of the Reno 8 Pro Plus were also leaked online. Let's take a look at the expected features and India launch details of the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Details

The exact launch date is still under wraps. Previously Mukul Sharma said that the Reno 8 series will be arrived by end of June in India. The same tipster has now spotted the Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro on the OPPO's official Indian website, hinting at an imminent India launch. At the same time, the brand is expected to bring its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad and other IoT products.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Features All We Know So Far

The Oppo Reno 8 is said to be the first phone to run the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The processor is expected to go official on May 20. Besides, the Reno 8 will also include the brand's custom MariSilicon X NPU. On the other hand, the Reno 8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm processor.

The Reno 8 SE will be the most affordable model of the series, featuring a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the 3GHz octa-core Dimensity 1300 6nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

Lastly, the Reno 8 Pro Plus is tipped to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, 80W fast charging, triple cameras, etc. To know detailed features of the Reno 8 series, go to our previous article. Further, the pricing of the upcoming Reno 8 is yet to be revealed. As we are just around the launch, expecting to get more info in the coming days.

