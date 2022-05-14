Oppo Reno 8 Looks Like A Mini Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra News oi-Vivek

A possible render of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 has been leaked online by Digital Chat Station. The Oppo Reno 8 is an upcoming mid-range smartphone with a premium design, and the leaked render suggests that the design of the Oppo Reno 8 seems to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In terms of design, the Oppo Reno 8 seems to have a flat metal frame, similar to the iPhone 13. The back panel of the smartphone is likely to be made using glass, which should add a sense of premium-ness to the smartphone. The volume buttons are on the right side, hence, we expect that the power button will be on the left side.

According to the leaked image of the Oppo Reno 8, the smartphone has a huge camera bump at the back with a triple camera setup. The device is likely to offer a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens, and then a depth or a microlens.

The Oppo Reno 8 is said to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and is likely to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Hence, in terms of performance, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to be as powerful as the OnePlus 10R or even the Realme GT Neo 3.

Looks Like Lot Like The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's flagship smartphone from 2021 with a large camera bump, and the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 seems to have a similar camera bump with just three cameras. The one major noticeable difference between the two devices is the frame. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a curved frame, while the Oppo Reno 8 has a flat frame.

Given we finally have the first render of the Oppo Reno 8, the company is expected to launch the same in markets like India and China in the next few weeks. Given the choice of processor and the positioning of the Reno series in India, the Oppo Reno 8 is expected to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India and is likely to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3.

