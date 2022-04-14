Oppo Reno8 Tipped To Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen1: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has been steadily working on multiple devices as well as bringing in the latest and most advanced technologies. The rumor mill suggests the Oppo Reno8 series might be the first to feature the next-gen Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipset. It might also feature upgrades in the camera department and flaunt a stylish design.

Oppo Reno8 With Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Tipped

Rumors of the Snapdragon 7 series have been doing rounds for a while. The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series will sit just below the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. This means we will be getting flagship features, but with a few tweaks. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims the upcoming Oppo Reno8 will be the first to ship with the new chipset.

The upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor is tipped to feature four Cortex-A710 and four A510 cores. The processor will also include the next-gen Adreno GPU for graphics instead of the X2 core that's found on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

What's more, the tipster states the Oppo Reno8 series will have a couple of models. Some of these might also have the high-end MediaTek Dimensity processor. We can also expect the MariSilicon X on the Oppo Reno8 phones. To note, we first came across the MariSilicon X NPU on the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which offers an enhanced night mode camera.

Oppo Reno8 Features: What To Expect?

The tipster also talks about one of the models on the upcoming Oppo Reno8 with the model number PGAM10. This model is tipped to flaunt a 6.55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also said to include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 lens.

The other cameras are said to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, a 32MP selfie camera will likely arrive on this model of the Oppo Reno8. We can also expect a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. An in-display fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options can also be expected.

Additionally, the upcoming Oppo Reno8 series is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity chipset for one of the models. One can expect the Dimensity 8000 or the Dimensity 8100 processor. That said, these are mere rumors at the moment. It's best to take it with a grain of salt until Oppo officially confirms these speculations.

