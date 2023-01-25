Oppo Reno 8T 5G India launch, Specs, Price, Live Images Leak News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo will soon launch its Oppo Reno 8T soon, which should comprise two Android smartphones: the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. The devices could go on sale in Indonesia on February 6, 2023. Live images of the Oppo Reno 8T device were recently spotted, which reveal the back panel and different finishes. Now the front of the smartphone has surfaced online in a live video, in addition to the expected launch prices and specifications.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G Live Video Reveals Key Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 8T will obviously be a slightly improved version of the Oppo Reno 8 5G Android smartphone. A video of the phone shared by a tipster confirms that the Reno 8T 5G will have a curved display. The back of the phone has a large and vertical pill-shaped camera module, which houses two large circular cutouts for three camera lenses, one of which, also has a LED flash.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Indian🇮🇳 variant hands-on video & specs



-6.7", Curved OLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 10-bit

-Snapdragon 695

-108MP + 2MP Portrait

-16MP Selfie

-4800mAh, 67W

-In display FPS, No 3.5mm jack

-Android 13, ColorOS 13



-8GB+256GB: ₹30k - ₹32k (expected) pic.twitter.com/9MtMenNpSV — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 25, 2023

From the three camera lenses, the primary camera has a resolution of 108MP, but the leak claims the secondary lens will be just a 2MP resolution. There's no information about the third lens which is clearly visible in the video. The Reno 8T 5G has a hole-punch cutout at the top center, which should house a 16MP front-facing camera.

The video reveals the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has the volume rockers on the left edge, and the power button sits on the right. The display appears to curve towards the edges. The top and bottom bezels are thin.

The new leak suggests the Oppo Reno 8T 5G will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The 10-bit display will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 8T 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM, and buyers could expect 128GB or 256GB internal storage options.

There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone but it will have an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G should run Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G India launch, Price, And Availability

Oppo is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Reno series smartphones. However, the Chinese smartphone brand could announce these midrange Android phones soon.

The latest leak about the Oppo Reno 8T 5G suggests Oppo could price the smartphone between ₹30,000 and ₹32,000 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

