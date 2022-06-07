Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specs Leak: Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Support Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Oppo launched the new Reno 8 series in its home market China. This new series of smartphones comprises three models - Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. Now, it looks like the company is prepping yet another device - the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G. This new smartphone has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database and cleared the EU certification as well.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Expected Specifications

Now, a well-known tipster Mukul Sharma has taken to Twitter to share some specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. Going by the same, the rumored smartphone is expected to get the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. Also, it has been hinted that the device could be launched in two color options - Blue and Black.

The tipster goes on to state that the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G could be launched in three storage configurations, including an entry-level variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, a mid variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The tipster has not shared any further details regarding the Oppo smartphone in question.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G NBTC Listing

In the meantime, the Oppo smartphone was spotted on the NBTC certification, which confirmed the name. Reportedly, the smartphone passed the EU certification as well. On both the platforms, the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G carried the model number CPH2457. It was also suggested that itis expected to get the power from a 4500mAh battery alongside support for 33W fast charging tech. Furthermore, it is likely to run Android 12 topped with ColorOS 12.1.1.

The report has also added the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is similar to that of its predecessor - the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G, which went official in Thailand earlier this year. Notably, the previous generation model could arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear and use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. For further details regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company. Until then, we need to take this information with a grain of salt.

