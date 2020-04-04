Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G Official Launch Set For April 13: Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno Ace is confirmed to get a successor this month. The company has revealed the arrival of the Reno Ace 2 via a post shared online. The device had recently started making splashes online and it also got certified via TENNA. We got some major clues on its hardware via the mobile authentication platform's listing.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Official Launch Details

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 is set to go official on April 13, suggests a post on Weibo. The arrival of the handset has been confirmed by the company's Vice President, Shen Yiren. But, its launch in other regions is currently undisclosed. Also, we aren't sure which price bucket this device will be introduced.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Expected Hardware

The recently leaked renders of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed a tall punch-hole display and a circular quad-rear camera setup. Its TENNA listing suggested that there will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

At the rear, the four cameras housed inside the circular module will likely be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The primary lens is likely to be a Sony IMX586 sensor. Additional sensors are tipped to be a set of 2MP sensors that will function as the macro and depth sensors.

The punch-hole up front is said to house a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The processing will likely be handled by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will boot on Android 10 OS paired with Color OS 7 user interface. Notably, the handset will debut with 5G network support. While the battery capacity is not revealed, the handset is said to ship with 65W Super VOOC flash charge support.

