Oppo Reno Ace 2 Leaked Press Render Reiterates Punch-Hole, Quad-Rear Camera

Oppo is working to launch its next flagship smartphone for the masses called the Reno Ace 2. The smartphone was recently spotted at TENNA and its primary hardware features were revealed by the listing. Now, just after an appearance on TENNA, its official renders have surfaced online.

The leaked renders show a design similar to the one suggested via leaks in the past. The render was spotted at Weibo and it shows the design of its fascia as well as rear panel. The device can be seen sporting a tall display surrounded by ultra-thin bezels on all sides.

The display accommodates a small punch-hole on the top left corner housing the selfie camera. Coming to the rear, the Reno Ace 2 can be seen sporting a quad-camera setup packed inside a circular ring with an 'Ultra Steady' text written next to it. Besides, the rear panel seems to have a curved finish on the edges.

The device seems to house the volume keys on the left panel, while the right edge will be storing the power key. The placement of USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm jack is not revealed by this leaked render. However, we can expect them to be placed at the bottom.

In terms of hardware, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is said to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole is said to accommodate a 16MP snapper for selfies. At the rear, the quad-camera module is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is said to arrive with the new Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped under the Color OS 7 user interface. A 4,000 mAh battery is what expected to drive the smartphone with support for 65W fast charging.

