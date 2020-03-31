Oppo Reno Ace 2 Full Specifications Leaked On TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has been tipped to be gearing up for the launch of its premium Reno Ace 2 smartphone. The device has been making rounds at the rumor mill with the Oppo PDHM00 model number. It recently cleared its certification via 3C in China and had also been spotted on TENNA. Now, its major hardware details have been updated on TENNA. Here is all you need to know:

The Oppo Reno Ace 2's TENNA listing which has been first spotted by SparrowNews has shared the full specifications. According to the report, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Notably, the previous leaks had indicated support for the 5G network, but didn't reveal the processor name.

The handset is said to debut in multiple RAM and storage configurations including 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. Whether or not it will have support for a dedicated microSD card is yet to be revealed.

The TENNA listing also suggests the presence of a quad-rear camera module. The setup is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an additional 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

The handset is further said to be packed with an AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches. The display will offer an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole that houses a 16MP snapper for selfies. Also, the display will incorporate a fingerprint scanner for security measures.

The device has already been confirmed to launch with a 65W fast charging technology. Now, the updated TENNA listing suggests support for 40W wireless charging technology as well. The battery powering the unit is likely to be a 4,000 mAh unit. Lastly, the company might launch the device in three color options including blue, black, and purple. The details on its arrival are likely to surface in the coming weeks.

