Oppo Reno Ace 2 Leaked Press Renders Reveal Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has scheduled the launch of the Reno Ace 2 on April 13. The device has been leaked a couple of times online and now ahead of its launch it has been leaked again. This time the official press renders has surfaced alongside the marketing material. The new set of the leak has revealed the design in full glory which corroborates with the recent leaks.

The leaked renders which were first spotted by Indishopps confirm a punch-hole display. The notch can be seen positioned on the top-left corner and the bezels also seem thin. At the rear, the handset can be seen accommodating four cameras inside a circular module.

As for the placement of ports and keys, the left edge houses the volume keys, while the power key is placed on the left panel. While the positioning of the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack is unknown, they are likely to be housed on at the bottom. Also, the leak suggests two color options - Dream Purple and Moon Rock Ash.

Coming to the hardware, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is said to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will become with support for the 5G network. Notably, this new leak has revealed three different configurations including 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage.

The device is likely to launch with the Android 10 OS paired with the Color OS 7 skin on top. The quad-rear camera module is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP sensor and a set of 2MP sensors.

The device is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with the punch-hole accommodating a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is said to pack a dual battery setup and come with 65W wired and 40W wireless fast charging technology.

