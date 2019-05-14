Just In
- 4 hrs ago PUBG Mobile announced new Gameplay Management System
- 4 hrs ago NASA initiative to put women on Moon gets named after Greek goddess Artemis
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J6
- 6 hrs ago How to sign up for Adobe Photoshop iPad beta test
Don't Miss
- News EC swings into action, bans poll campaign in Bengal a day earlier
- Automobiles Hero Pleasure Plus 110: Top Things To Know About The New Activa Rival
- Sports Route map of the upcoming edition of the TCS World 10K announced
- Movies TRP Toppers Online: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters Top 10 Slot!
- Lifestyle 12 Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin
- Finance Tata Chemicals To Transfer Consumer Business To TGBL; To Be Renamed
- Education HBSE 12th Result 2019 Released: 74.4% Passed
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Oppo Reno Gundam Edition renders leaked online
Oppo has a new smartphone in the offing.
We've seen a lot of smartphone companies join forces with popular brands to produce a limited edition smartphone. Well, this time its Oppo who's collaborating with Gundam to introduce a special Reno Gundam Edition.
Known tipster Ice Universe posted the render of the upcoming phone online, revealing the device in its full glory. The renders show that the device carries narrow bezels and will sport a dot-notch which is a cutout on the display in the top center area.
The render also shows a unique panel design of the device. There's no word on the specifications of the devices as of now. But, we expect the device will soon hit the market in the coming days.
Oppo recently unveiled its new Reno series of smartphones as a replacement to the decade-old Oppo R-series. The company announced three phones in the series namely Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, Reno 5G.
The device is also said to come to the Indian market on May 28. The company has already sent out media invites for the event. As for specifications, the device packs a 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and, the device also supports dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.
It draws power from a 4065 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Super VOOC charging via a type-C port. Besides, it runs Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.