Oppo Reno Gundam Edition renders leaked online News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Oppo has a new smartphone in the offing.

We've seen a lot of smartphone companies join forces with popular brands to produce a limited edition smartphone. Well, this time its Oppo who's collaborating with Gundam to introduce a special Reno Gundam Edition.

Known tipster Ice Universe posted the render of the upcoming phone online, revealing the device in its full glory. The renders show that the device carries narrow bezels and will sport a dot-notch which is a cutout on the display in the top center area.

The render also shows a unique panel design of the device. There's no word on the specifications of the devices as of now. But, we expect the device will soon hit the market in the coming days.

Oppo recently unveiled its new Reno series of smartphones as a replacement to the decade-old Oppo R-series. The company announced three phones in the series namely Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, Reno 5G.

The device is also said to come to the Indian market on May 28. The company has already sent out media invites for the event. As for specifications, the device packs a 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and, the device also supports dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

It draws power from a 4065 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Super VOOC charging via a type-C port. Besides, it runs Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.