    Oppo Reno, the Shark Fin selfie cam phone India launch confirmed

    Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno

    Oppo Reno, the world's first smartphone with a shark fin pop-up selfie camera is all set to launch in India on the 28th of May. The company has shared the press-invite, which suggests that the company is indeed launching the flagship model with no-notch no-bezel design.

    Oppo Reno, the Shark Fin selfie cam phone India launch confirmed

     

    The Oppo Reno series of smartphones will launch in India on the 28th of May 2019. As of now, there is no additional information available regarding the Oppo Reno smartphone. As the device has been unveiled in the international market, here are the features and specifications of the Oppo Reno.

    Oppo Reno specifications

    The top of the live variant of the Oppo Reno is expected to cost around Rs 40,000 in India. The device comes with a massive 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and, the device also supports dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. 

    If we look at the optics, the smartphone has a fancy triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor, 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telescopic telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom support. There is a 16 MP selfie camera, hidden inside the shark fin mechanism, which comes out when the front-camera is triggered using an app.

    A 4065 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Super VOOC charging via a type-C port. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The Oppo Reno is most likely to compete agains the likes of the upcoming OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi flagship smartphone, Asus ZenFone 6z and more. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Oppo Reno India launch.

     

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
