Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Edition to be launched in India by June

Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition might be launched in the country by the end of this quarter.

A few weeks back, Oppo announced the launch of the Reno series smartphones. Soon after the launch, there were reports that the company will kill the R series of smartphones to focus on the Reno and Find series. Unveiled in China, these Reno smartphones are slated to be launched in the global markets including India sometime soon.

Oppo Reno India launch details

As per a recent report by 91mobiles citing retail sources, the Reno Standard Edition and Reno 10x Zoom Edition are slated to be launched in India by the end of June. However, the report does not divulge the exact launch date or pricing of these smartphones. The report claims that the company will release both the Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 855 powered variants of Reno in the country.

Notably, the Oppo Reno device with Snapdragon 855 SoC will compete against the likes of the Vivo iQOO, a gaming phone that uses the same processor. Given that the Vivo smartphone could be launched in India sometime in late May or early June, we can expect a tough fight between both these offerings.

Besides this, there are claims that the 5G variant of the Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be released later this year but there is no clarity of this device will make its way into the Indian market.

Leaked Oppo Reno pricing

Recently, we came across a report revealing the European pricing of these phones. Going by the same, the Oppo Reno Standard Edition will be priced starting from 499 euros (approx. Rs. 39,000) and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be priced staring from 799 euros (approx. Rs. 62,500).

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition camera

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the first smartphone from the company to be launched with the 10x lossless zoom camera technology announced at the MWC 2019 tech show. It uses three cameras - a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and a 13MP telephoto lens. While there is a 16MP selfie camera, it is housed within a wedge-shaped pop-up mechanism that is unique.