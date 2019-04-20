Oppo Reno 10x Zoom with Snapdragon 855 SoC European pricing revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The upcoming Oppo flagship is tipped to come with a price tag of EUR 799 (Rs 62,353 approx) in the European market.

Earlier this month, Oppo officially unveiled its flagship Reno smartphone lineup for the masses. The company introduced Reno 10x Zoom and Reno standard variant with some impressive set of features and specifications. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has scheduled a launch event for the Reno 10x Zoom next week in Zurich, Switzerland next week. Ahead of its global launch, the European pricing of the flagship Reno 10X Zoom smartphone has been leaked online.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom European pricing:

As for the leaked pricing, the latest Oppo flagship is tipped to come with a price tag of EUR 799 (Rs 62,353 approx) in the European market. This is the pricing of the base variant of the device which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Besides, the smartphone is speculated to be available in company's home town China sometime in the beginning of May. Following which we can expect the device to be available for purchase in the remaining markets.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications and features:

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom's key highlight is its triple-lens rear camera setup with a 10x hybrid zoom. Oppo had showcased the hybrid zoom feature at the technology trade fair, the MWC 2019 which was concluded earlier in February 2019. The rear camera packs a 48MP primary lens accompanied by a 13MP periscope lens with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.It packs a shark-fin style 16MP pop-up camera at the front for selfies and video calling.

The processor, under the hood, is a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM option. It offers a storage space option of 128GB and 256GB and runs on Android Pie OS with Color OS 6.0 skin. It comes with a high-resolution 6.6-inch display panel which incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4065mAH battery unit which supports VOOC 3.0 quick charging.

credits