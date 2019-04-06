Oppo Reno Lite TENAA listing reveals key specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo Reno Lite is likely to be a toned down variant.

Oppo is gearing up to launch more devices in the mid-range market segment with the launch of the highly rumored Reno smartphones. We have already seen that there will be multiple variants of Reno phones and that the flagship model with Snapdragon 855 SoC could be called Reno Pro.

Now, details regarding the mid-range offering - the Reno Lite has hit the web. The smartphone has been certified by TENAA, a Chinese certification database with two model numbers - PCGM00 and PCGT00. From the specifications listed by the certification database, it looks like these will be the downgraded variants of the upcoming Reno smartphone.

Oppo Reno Lite specifications

The certification database has revealed that we can expect the upcoming Oppo smartphone to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the hardware front, this smartphone is likely to use a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space that cannot be expanded further.

For imaging, it is believed to arrive with a dual camera module at its rear. It is listed to feature a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing and LED flash. The selfie camera is believed to be a 16MP module housed in a pop-up mechanism. Eventually, we can expect this device to feature a notchless and almost bezel-less display.

Like the other recent Oppo smartphones, this one is also expected to boot Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS. The listing further reveals that the Oppo Reno Lite will measure 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm in dimensions and weigh in around 191 grams. It appears to have a volume rocker at the left and a power button at the right. Furthermore, the image leaked by the certification database shows that there will be a gradient color scheme at its rear transitioning from pink to blue based on the lighting. But we can expect White and Black color options as well.