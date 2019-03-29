Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 710 appears on TENAA; full specs leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Chinese regulatory listing reveals complete specs of mid-range variant of Oppo Reno.

Oppo is gearing up to unveil the Reno smartphone on April 10. There are claims that this smartphone will be launched in multiple variants using Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 855 chipsets. The flagship models are likely to arrive in 4G LTE as well as 5G variants. Now, the complete specifications of the mid-range variant with Snapdragon 710 has been revealed online.

Well, this variant of the Oppo Reno has been spotted on the TENAA certification database in China. The listing shows that the device carries the model number CPH1917. Notably, the same model received approval from NBTC in Thailand and IMDA in Singapore as well.

Oppo Reno TENAA listing

Talking about the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno appears to have the model number PCAT00/PCAM00. The certification site has not revealed any image but it has shed light on the complete specs. Notably, these specifications are in line with those that were revealed by the Bluetooth SIG database earlier this month for the CPH1917.

Going by the same, the device appears to measure 156.6 x 74.3 x 9 mm in dimensions and weigh around 185 grams. It listing claims that it will be launched in Pink Gold color in its home market China. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ 2340 x 1080 pixels and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Even the case renders of the device hint at a notch-less display.

Under its hood, the Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 710 SoC is expected to feature 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM while the high-end models might have 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. It s said to run Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 and lack a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

The imaging aspects of this device include dual rear cameras with 48MP and 5MP sensors and a 16MP seflie camera. The renders hinted that the selfie camera could be housed by a weird triangular pop-up module along with LED flash. The lights of this smartphone are to be kept on by a 3680mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 rapid charging.