Oppo Reno Pro to feature Snapdragon 855 SoC and copper tube liquid cooling News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo Reno Pro details have been confirmed.

Oppo is slated to unveil the first smartphone under the Reno sub-brand on April 10. In the meantime, we have come across several reports regarding this smartphone shedding light on what we can expect from it. One of the reports suggested that there will be five variants and one will arrive with the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Fresh reports have revealed some interesting aspects about the flagship variant of the Oppo Reno. Going by a recent Weibo post shared by the Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren Brian, the Reno Pro, which is the most powerful variant will arrive with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

He has further confirmed that the smartphone will feature copper tube liquid cooling. With this heat sink, the device will not face any significant heating issues even when subjected to heavy use.

Oppo Reno Pro rumors

The Reno Pro is likely to arrive with the model numbers CPH1919 and CPH1921, as per the Bluetooth SIG certification. This device is believed to feature a 6.65-inch FHD+ display with 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It is likely to come with triple rear cameras with 48MP + 8MP + 13MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera. The device might be launched with ColorOS v6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie. There are claims that the CPH1921 could be the 5G variant featuring the X50 5G modem.

The Reno Zoom is said to arrive with 10x lossless camera with impressive camera capabilities. And, the Reno Lite or Reno Youth is believed to come with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. As per Bluetooth SIG, this smartphone might come with the model number CPH1917. This smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.4-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and come with dual cameras at its rear with 48MP + 5MP. The smartphone is said to feature a 16MP selfie camera and feature heat-conducting gel as well as graphite sheet for heat dissipation.