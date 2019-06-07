Oppo Reno Series First Sale – 10x Zoom Camera Starting At Rs 39,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's flagship smartphone lineup, the Reno made an entry last month in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Reno and the Reno 10x zoom smartphones in the new lineup starting at Rs. 39,999. Now, both the smartphones are going up for sale today in the country.

Oppo Reno series price, sale details:

The latest flagship lineup by Oppo is going up for sale at 12:00 PM in India. Both the smartphones will be available for purchase online, as well as, offline retail stores. While the standard Oppo Reno will be available at Amazon.in, the Reno 10x zoom can be purchased from Flipkart.com.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Reno smartphone is priced at Rs 32,990. The Oppo 10x Zoom with shark-fin pop-up selfie camera is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6B RAM variant and Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. The former comes in a single Jet Black color option, whereas, the later is available in Jet Black and Ocean Green color options.

Highlights of the Oppo Reno series:

The standout feature of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is the Shark Fin selfie camera which packs a 16MP lens. The device sports a triple-lens camera module at the rear which comprises of a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP periscope telephoto sensor, and an 8MP super wide-angle tertiary lens.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display panel that offers an FHD+ screen resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top. An octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset fuels the device clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin and is backed by a 4,065 mAh battery, under the hood.

The standard Oppo Reno also has a side-swinging Shark Fin style selfie camera with a same 16MP lens as the 10x Zoom variant. The display is slightly smaller at 6.4-inches, but, offers same FHD+ resolution. At the rear, there is a dual lens camera setup with a 48P primary lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno runs on Snapdragon 710 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This variant also ships with Android Pie OS topped with ColorOS skin. Backing up the device is a smaller 3,765mAh battery unit.