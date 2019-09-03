Just In
OPPO Reno 10X Zoom 5G Version Expected To Pack Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom that was earlier launched in China, will soon have a 5G version, suggests the new certification from TENAA. The highlights of the new smartphone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12GB RAM, an AMOLED display, and a 4000 mAh battery.
Rumored Specifications Of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom 5G
The handset is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Its display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone's processor is likely to be paired with an Adreno 640 GPU and UFS 2.1-based 256GB internal storage. It would come with a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while the phone's front camera might pack a 16MP sensor.
Its connectivity options would include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and a USB Type-C. Its beefy battery is supposed to support the VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
What We Saw Earlier
To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP rear camera setup. It is fueled with a 4,035 mAh battery and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available in India in Jet Black and Ocean Green colors. And, its price starts from Rs. 39,990 for its storage mentioned storage variant.
Oppo Reno 2 Specs
The Oppo Reno 2 is the latest smartphone from the company to come with a shark fin selfie camera. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with a quad rear and a single front camera setup. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 36,990 for the 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage option.
